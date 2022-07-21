UrduPoint.com

Rs 36.68bln Spent On 1.71mln Citizens Under Sehat Sahulat Programme

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 36.68 billion on the treatment of 1.713 million citizens through Sehat Sahulat Programme.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan here on Thursday, about 1.389 million citizens got treatment from the private hospitals under the programme while 323,000 patients enjoyed the facility in the government hospitals.

As many as 1.078 million patients got treatment from January 1, 2022 to July 21,2022 whereas the amount of Rs 21.

84 billion was spent during this period on provision of indoor healthcare treatment facility.

The secretary said that the programme was being implemented in 811 public and private hospitals where more than 81,000 beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, dialysis, gynaecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology, hernia, accidents and other medical facilities are being provided.

More Stories From Pakistan

