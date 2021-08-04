UrduPoint.com

Rs. 3.67 Bln Subsidy Cost On Solar-powered Drip Irrigation System

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rs. 3.67 bln subsidy cost on solar-powered drip irrigation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab government installed solar systems to power high efficiency drip irrigation systems on 20,000 acre area in the province and subsidizing its cost by 50 per cent amounting to Rs 3.67 billion.

Agriculture spokesman said that drip irrigation system that saves great quantity of water resources can be run by solar system successfully adding that Pakistan has more than sufficient sunlight, eight hours a day, and the initiative would not only save power consumption but also water resources and cut farmers' cost to a greater extent.

He said, usually farmers were using diesel engine to power drip irrigation system that was not only costly but also unfriendly to environment due to higher carbon emissions. He said that farmers intending to avail the opportunity should contact local officials of water management department.

