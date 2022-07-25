UrduPoint.com

Rs. 3.68 Billion Development Package Announced For Bajaur District

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved Rs. 3.68 billion development package of district Bajaur under the annual development program 2022-23.

The amount allocated for the district development plan for various sectors is Rs. 400 million and development package for Tehsil Mamond and Salarzai is Rs. 150 million.

The amount allocated of establishment of University in Bajaur is one billion rupees and RS. 400 million for the upgradation of Barang rural health center (RHC) to category D hospital, besides RS. 200 million for maintenance and repair of existing roads network.

The amount allocated for the construction of roads length 18 k in Navagai, Barang, Atman Khel, Khar is Rs.360 million.

The cost of construction of police lines is Rs. 1.17 billion.

