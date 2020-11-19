UrduPoint.com
Rs 3.7 Bln Spent On 456 Schemes In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:14 PM

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that Rs 9.4 billion had been allocated for 456 development schemes of various departments in the division and Rs 3.7 billion had been spent

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that Rs 9.4 billion had been allocated for 456 development schemes of various departments in the division and Rs 3.7 billion had been spent.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of projects at the Commissioner Office here on Thursday.

It was told the meeting that Rs 2.3 billion funds had been allocated for 185 ongoing schemes for the current financial year in the district while Rs 2 billion funds had been released.

In district Khushab, Rs. 600 million had been released out of Rs 690 million allocated for 72 ongoing schemes, Rs 5 billion had been released out of Rs 5.5 billion for 130 ongoing schemes in Mianwali district while in district Bhakkar Rs 400 million had been spent from Rs 409 million for 69 ongoing schemes.

The commissioner said timely completion of ongoing projects should be ensured in a transparent manner.

The DCs of four districts and officers of health, education and other departments werealso present.

