UrduPoint.com

Rs 370 Bln Development Projects Being Carried Out In GB: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:31 PM

Rs 370 bln development projects being carried out in GB: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said that the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched mega projects worth billions of rupees for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said that the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched mega projects worth billions of rupees for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"Around Rs, 370 billion development projects are being carried out for development and prosperity of the GB areas," he said in a message on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan's Independence Day.

He said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had gained independence from Dogra rule by making great sacrifices.

The minister said the government was providing all possible resources betterment of the people and areas of the GB.

He said the GB people always expressed their deep commitment to Pakistan, adding the area had been blessed with immense natural resources; and it (GB) would prove to be the country's economic hub and the 'Base Camp' of the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf CPEC Independence Hub All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Transgenders’ recruitment: LHC seeks 10-year rec ..

Transgenders’ recruitment: LHC seeks 10-year record from the Punjab govt

7 minutes ago
 Moscow May Send Humanitarian Assistance to Afghani ..

Moscow May Send Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan This Week - Source

41 seconds ago
 India not yet recovered from Shaheen's spell: Aaqi ..

India not yet recovered from Shaheen's spell: Aaqib Javed

42 seconds ago
 Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

47 seconds ago
 Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik ..

Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik V in Protecting People Over 60 ..

15 minutes ago
 Youth killed from jubilant fire

Youth killed from jubilant fire

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.