Rs 37,000 fine imposed on two food outlets in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A district administration team conducted raids against profiteers and imposed Rs 37,000 fine on two food outlets over selling food items on higher rates.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor Ahmed raided hotels at Chowk Kumharanwala and checked prices.

Rs 37,000 fine was imposed on Jalandhar and Khan restaurants involved in selling food items on higher rates.

Qazi Mansoor Ahmed directed the owners of the hotels to improve the cleanliness conditions.