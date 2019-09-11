UrduPoint.com
Rs 37,000 Fine Imposed On Two Food Outlets In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:22 PM

Rs 37,000 fine imposed on two food outlets in Multan

A district administration team conducted raids against profiteers and imposed Rs 37,000 fine on two food outlets over selling food items on higher rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A district administration team conducted raids against profiteers and imposed Rs 37,000 fine on two food outlets over selling food items on higher rates.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor Ahmed raided hotels at Chowk Kumharanwala and checked prices.

Rs 37,000 fine was imposed on Jalandhar and Khan restaurants involved in selling food items on higher rates.

Qazi Mansoor Ahmed directed the owners of the hotels to improve the cleanliness conditions.

