Open Menu

Rs 370,000 Fine Imposed On Milk Adulteration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Rs 370,000 fine imposed on milk adulteration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The food safety team imposed Rs 370,000 fine during an inspection of 245 food points

and milk suppliers during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources on Tuesday, one milk sale center was sealed and samples

of milk were sent to a lab for analysis.

About 70 liter milk, 70-kg confectionery and 120-kg other expired food items were

discarded.

The teams checked over 43,000 liters of milk being transported to the city through 91 vehicles

in addition to serving improvement notices to 114 food points.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

5 minutes ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

20 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

35 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

2 hours ago
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

2 hours ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

3 hours ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

3 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

3 hours ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan