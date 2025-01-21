Rs 370,000 fine imposed on milk adulteration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The food safety team imposed Rs 370,000 fine during an inspection of 245 food points

and milk suppliers during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources on Tuesday, one milk sale center was sealed and samples

of milk were sent to a lab for analysis.

About 70 liter milk, 70-kg confectionery and 120-kg other expired food items were

discarded.

The teams checked over 43,000 liters of milk being transported to the city through 91 vehicles

in addition to serving improvement notices to 114 food points.