Rs 3.70bln distributed among deserving families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 3.70 billion has been distributed among 307,815 deserving families in the district under Ehsaas programme so far.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Afifah Shajia here on Thursday during her surprise visit to various Ehsaas centres.

She said that financial aid is being distributed transparently among deserving people at 21 Ehsaas centres, set up in various parts of the district.