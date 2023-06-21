Rs 370mln to be distributed among 150,000 deserving women

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Rs 370 million will be distributed among 150,000 deserving women in Dera Ismail Khan under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Rs 370 million will be distributed among 150,000 deserving women in Dera Ismail Khan under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

In a statement issued here, he said the BISP cash distribution centres have been established for the distribution of aid among the flood victims of last year.

These centres were established after the unjustified cut in the stipend of deserving women of villages and other complaints related to retailers, he said.

The state minister said he was aware of the public complaints and difficulties being faced by them.

He said the teams of the department were busy resolving the problems faced by women due to the incompetency and System error of Bank Al-Falah.

He said thousands of BISP cards were blocked in Dera Ismail Khan during the previous regime while the incumbent government was taking steps for their restoration.

About 7,000 blocked cards have been restored and the payments against those cards would also be started within a few days, he maintained.

He said the BISP teams were active in resolving the complaints of the beneficiaries in the current scorching heat.