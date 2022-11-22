UrduPoint.com

Rs 3.75 Mln Fine Imposed On Profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 3.75 million fine on various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the provincial capital during the last 15 days.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Lahore, and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that 242 first information reports (FIRs) were registered and 232 people were arrested besides sealing seven spots over profiteering. As many as 45,875 inspections were conducted and 1,045 violations were found.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, the inspection teams visited various shops in different markets and Model bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

Meanwhile, the special teams sealed six mini petrol outlets over selling fuel without permission.

