Rs 3.776 Bln Allocated For Defence Production Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:43 PM
The Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs 3.776 billion for the two ongoing projects of the Defence Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs 3.776 billion for the two ongoing projects of the Defence Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 .
According to the budgetary document released on Wednesday, the ongoing scheme of Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Ship and Engineering Works (KS&EW) got an allocation of Rs 3.658 billion and the Project Management Cell (PMC) for Creation of Shipyard at Gwadar Rs117.121 million.
Recent Stories
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25
Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure
Government to establish advanced Training Hub for workforce excellence
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-25
Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP
Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of misleading politics on budget: Barri ..
Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government protest
Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Coordinator12 minutes ago
-
Government to establish advanced Training Hub for workforce excellence3 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP13 minutes ago
-
Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of misleading politics on budget: Barrister Aqeel3 minutes ago
-
Federal budget termed pro-people2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget2 hours ago
-
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations2 hours ago
-
MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 20242 hours ago
-
Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material2 hours ago
-
Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly2 hours ago
-
Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items2 hours ago