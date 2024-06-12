Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs 3.776 billion for the two ongoing projects of the Defence Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 .

According to the budgetary document released on Wednesday, the ongoing scheme of Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Ship and Engineering Works (KS&EW) got an allocation of Rs 3.658 billion and the Project Management Cell (PMC) for Creation of Shipyard at Gwadar Rs117.121 million.