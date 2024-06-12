Open Menu

Rs 3.776 Bln Allocated For Defence Production Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:43 PM

The Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs 3.776 billion for the two ongoing projects of the Defence Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25

According to the budgetary document released on Wednesday, the ongoing scheme of Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Ship and Engineering Works (KS&EW) got an allocation of Rs 3.658 billion and the Project Management Cell (PMC) for Creation of Shipyard at Gwadar Rs117.121 million.

