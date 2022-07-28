UrduPoint.com

Rs 37.78bl Spent On Treatment Of 1.762m Citizens: Secretary Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 37.78 billion on treatment of 1.762 million citizens through the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan here on Thursday, about 1.427 million citizens got the facility of treatment from private hospitals under the program while 334,000 patients attained the facility in government hospitals.

As many as 1.

127 million patients got healthcare facility from January 1, 2022, to July 27,2022, whereas Rs 22.94 billion were spent during this period on the provision of indoor healthcare treatment.

The secretary health said the programme was being implemented in 812 public and private hospitals where more than 81 thousand beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the programme, dialysis, gynaecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology and other medicalfacilities are being provided.

