Rs 38 bln concept papers of waste water treatment plant cleared

Provincial External Financing Assessment Committee has cleared concept papers of Rs 38.9 billion mega project of waste water treatment plant in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Provincial External Financing Assessment Committee has cleared concept papers of Rs 38.9 billion mega project of waste water treatment plant in Faisalabad.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Jabbar Anwar said here on Friday that initial approval has been granted on the mega project under which a waste water treatment plant with the funding of Asian Development Bank would be set up in the eastern part of the city.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 38.93 billion, he said.

The MD said that by completion of the project, about 66 million gallon sewage water would be treated on a daily basis and it would be feasible for irrigation purposes.

This treatment plant will also help curtail environmental pollution in the district besides saving the Ravi river water from pollution and rehabilitation of its aquatic environment.