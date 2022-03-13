Rs 38 mln being spent on flood embankments in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab government is spending Rs 38 millions on repair and construction of flood embankments in order to stop river erosion in different areas.

According to official sources, the government has released funds for execution of the work.

The amounts will be spent on different points of Khangrah Embankment, Shehr Sultan, Dumberwala distribution.

The Canal Department sought tenders. The work would not only help stop devastation of floods but also help plugging chances of river erosion.