Rs 3.8 Mln For Widows Of Police Cops In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:34 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :-The police department provided financial support to families of two police officials who were killed in the line of duty.
CPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch gave cheques of Rs 1.9 million each to widows of--Muhammad Khalid and Abdul Razaq.