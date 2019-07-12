UrduPoint.com
Rs 38.066 Bln Released For Kashmir Affairs, GB Division Projects

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

The Federal Government has so far released an amount of Rs 38. 72 billion for various projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Government has so far released an amount of Rs 38. 72 billion for various projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19).

Out of the total released amount, Rs 750 million has been released for the construction of 16 MW Hydro Power Project Nalter-III, Rs 471 million for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, Rs 337 for 20 MW Hydro Power Project Hanzel Gilgit, Rs 160 million for Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Complex and Rs 782 million for the construction of Rathoua Haryam Bridge across reservoir channel on Mirpur Islamgarh Road and Rs 175 million for op-gradation of road from RCC bridge Konodas to Naltar Air force Base via Nomal, said an official of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs.

As per the document available at the planning commission site, no amount had been released for construction of 04 MW Hydropower Project Thack Chilas, Establishment of Regional Grid Gilgit Baltistan Phase-I, 26MW Shagarthang Hydropower Project, Skardu, 30 MW Hydro Power Project Ghowari and 32.5 MW Hydro Power Project Attabad.

