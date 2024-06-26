Open Menu

Rs 383,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In line with the special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special price control magistrates are checking the prices of edible items on a daily basis in district Mianwali to ensure the implementation of official rates.

According to official sources,under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya, the price control magistrates conducted 3490 inspections of roti and naan shops, petroleum products and LPG rates. They imposed a fine of Rs 383,000 on profiteers, sealed two shops, and arrested 12 people during the inspection.

