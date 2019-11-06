Rs 38421.968 million released for NHA projects under PSDP

Out of the total of Rs154966.835 million allocated for National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the current fiscal year, the government has released Rs 38421.968 million till November 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Out of the total of Rs154966.835 million allocated for National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the current fiscal year, the government has released Rs 38421.968 million till November 1.

An official source on Wednesday informed APP that for construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, out of the total allocation of Rs11500 million, so far a chunk of Rs 9353 million have been released.

For four-lane bridge across Indus River linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-lane approach road and river training works having 24 km length, a total of Rs1000 million have been allocated out of which Rs 200 million have been released, he informed.

He further said for construction of 18.3 km six-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road including over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) a total of Rs1090.589 have been earmarked out of which Rs 810 million have been released so far.

The official said for land acquisition, affected Properties Compensation and Relocation of Utilities for Construction of 6-Lane Highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road (18.3 KM) including bridge over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) Rs1250 million have been allocated out of which Rs 500 million have been released.

He said out of Rs 1500 million set aside for land acquisition, affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for construction of Burhan/Hakla to D.I. Khan Motorway Rs 600 million have been issued so far.

He said Rs1931.980 million have been earmarked for construction of 29.1 km Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) out of which Rs 810 million have been issued whereas out of Rs 5000 million allocated for Construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal (M-4), 184-km Rs. 300 million have been released.

Out of Rs 4000 million allocated for Sarai Gambila-Kohat section of Indus Highway, Rs 1600 million have been issued.

For dualization and Improvement of Pindigheb- Kohat Road Rs 2000 million have been earmarked out of which Rs 400 million have been issued so far, he said adding that for improvement and widening of additional two-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road N-5, Rs1000 million had been allocated which has already been released.

For improvement, up-gradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) Rs 3500 million have been allocated out of which Rs1400 million have been issued, he said adding that for Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) of Karachi - Lahore Motorway, Rs4500 million have been allocated out of which Rs2340 million have been released so far.

