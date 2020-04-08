Rs 3,84,400 fine imposed on profiteers in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers, price hikers took action against 208 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs. 3,84,400 on violators.

According to details, the teams under the supervision of relevant Assistant Commissioners and food magistrate conducted 1379 raids in different areas of the district and imposed fine worth Rs 384300 on 208 violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq said that in wake of COVID-19, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.