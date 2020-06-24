UrduPoint.com
Rs 385.105 Million Surrendered To National Exchequer By NA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:01 AM

Rs 385.105 million surrendered to national exchequer by NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Secretariat saved and surrendered another amount of Rs.385.105 million to the national exchequer.

According to official sources, this is the second portion of the saving from the budget of the National Assembly Secretariat for the financial year 2019-20. The secretariat had earlier surrendered Rs.366.330 million to the exchequer few days ago.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser issued special instructions for controlling the expenditure of the National Assembly Secretariat in compliance with the austerity drive of the government of Pakistan soon after assuming charge of the post.

The Speaker constantly oversaw the monetary matters of the National Assembly Secretariat with special emphasis on curtailing the avoidable and unnecessary expenditure. As a result of the strict economic measures taken by the Speaker, total of more than Rs.750 million had been saved and surrendered to the public exchequer. The savings had been made from different heads of account by discouraging lavish and unnecessary expenditure while ensuring smooth conduct of the official obligations of the National Assembly Secretariat.

More Stories From Pakistan

