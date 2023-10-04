Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A total of more than Rs 3.86 billion worth of domestic and foreign Currency was recovered during the raids this year including 650334 US Dollars in currency exported, and other foreign currency worth more than 309 million rupees included.

This was informed to the Director General Federal Investigation Agency in a briefing here on Wednesday and added that

more than 3 billion and 35 million Pakistani rupees are included in the exported currency.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 28 plazas/markets/shops were also sealed during nationwide raids.

The meeting was chaired by Director General FIA Mohsin Hasan Butt, Additional Director Generals, Zonal Directors and other senior officers also participated in the meeting, said a press release here.

Briefing, Director General Mohsin Hasan Butt on the ongoing crackdown regarding Hundi reference and currency smuggling nationwide crackdown continues against elements involved in illegal currency exchange.

During this year, 390 raids were conducted against elements involved in the illegal exchange of money and currency and

this year, 382 cases were registered and 557 accused were arrested whereas an investigation of 51 inquiries was also completed.

During this year, 250 accused were arrested by KP zone, 68 by Lahore zone, 24 by Gujranwala zone, 48 by Faisalabad zone, 43 by Multan zone.

Islamabad zone arrested 20, Karachi zone 64, Hyderabad zone 23 and Balochistan zone arrested 17 accused, all the

the arrested accused were involved in currency exchange without license. The assistance of law enforcement agencies were also obtained for the arrest of the accused.

The raiding operations against the elements involved in the Hundi reference should be intensified, Director General FIA issued the directives.

He said that cases under investigation should be completed at the earliest.

In the light of concrete evidence, punishment should be given against those involved in the smuggling of foreign currency, DGFIA.

International agents involved in buying and selling of illegal currency should also be clamped down and all resources should be used to arrest the accused, DG FIA added. Special measures should also be taken regarding capacity building of officers, he said.