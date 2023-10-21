Rs. 389.4m fine imposed on 3,084 electricity thieves: FESCO spokesman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs. 389.4 million fine on 3,084 electricity thieves, caught during the last 43 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

A spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 43 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3084 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.389.4 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 8.533 million in addition to recovering Rs.209.6 million recovered from them.

FESCO had also got cases registered against 2959 accused whereas the police had arrested 2437 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 39 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company had imposed a fine of more than Rs.5.516 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 139,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 1018 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

129 million under 2.773 million detection units.

He said that 305 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1125,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.47.5 million.

Similarly, 321 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 827,000 detection units amounting to Rs.42.2 million.

In Chiniot district, 346 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1054,000 detection units amounting to Rs.43.1 million.

Meanwhile, more than 331,000 detection units amounting to Rs.15.5 million was imposed on 96 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 372 electricity thieves were caught and more than 837,000 detection units amounting to Rs.38.4 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 346 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 844,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.37.4 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 243 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 621,000 detection units amounting to Rs.31.1 million, he added.