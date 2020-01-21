Rs 39 bn Malir Expressway contract awarded to consortium

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Board of Sindh on Tuesday awarded around Rs 39 billion contract for the construction of Malir Expressway to a consortium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Board of Sindh on Tuesday awarded around Rs 39 billion contract for the construction of Malir Expressway to a consortium.

The meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, was attended by Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Works Imran Atta Soomro, MD PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi and others, according to a press release.

The meeting was apprised that the Malir Expressway project was initiated by Local Government Department under PPP mode. The Technical & Financial Evaluation Committee (TFEC) was constituted to conduct the procurement process for the project. The TFEC approved bidding documents under the single stage procurement process.

Advertisements were published in local and international newspapers on July 31, 2019. Three companies filed their bids and consortium of four companies were declared as successful bidders because of their lowest bid.

The Malir Expressway will be a 38.75 kilometers three-into-three-lane expressway along the Malir River starting from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) and ending at Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9 near Kathore via existing link road.

The expressway would provide speedy access, reducing the commuting time to only 25 minutes. It would have six interchanges.

The Sindh chief minister said the scope of the project covered design, build, finance, operation and maintenance.

He added that the expressway on Malir River would facilitate thousands of commuters and heavy traffic of the Karachi Port, Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi Industrial Area, Steel Mills, Port Qasim and other such areas towards upcountry through the National and Super highways.

The PPP Board accorded approval for issuance of `Letter of Award to the wining bidder.

It also issued directives for clearing of Right of Way of Malir Exptessway and directed the provincial law officer to follow up the Malir River Bed material lifting petition in the court on priority basis.

The chief minister termed the decision one of the historic and a great gift for people of Karachi, particularly the industrialists.

The PPP policy board decided to construct an alternate link road for the residents of Korangi Creek, educational institutions, industrial zones and PAF Airmen academy.

The board also decided to construct expressway from Mauripur Road to Y-Junction. It also decided to construct ICI Interchange at junction of ICI Bridge and Jinnah Bridge on PPP mode.

It directed the PPP Unit to prepare their feasibility and float national and international tenders at the earliest.

The PPP Policy board decided that the operation and maintenance of two roads, Tando Mohammad Khan to Badin Road and Khyber to Sanghar Road be constructed on the PPP mode.

It also decided to install toll tax system on the roads and preparation of their feasibility so that they could be launched on PPP mode.

The PPP Policy Board taking another important decision allowed the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) to out-source its safety and security, and issue a Letter of Award and sign concession agreement with a private party for the purpose.

The Board also observed that the province of Sindh had beautiful and best tourist and recreational spots such as Gorakh Hill Station, Kinjahr Lake and Haliji Lake, and directed the PPP Unit to prepare a feasibility for making them of international repute so that their design, build, finance, operation and maintenance could be made through a private party.

The chief minister said he would identify such more spots, including some parks so that they could be developed as most beautiful and recreational spots.