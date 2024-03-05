Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday released Rs 39 million assistance for bereaved families of the victims of recent incidents of rain reported from across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday released Rs 39 million assistance for bereaved families of the victims of recent incidents of rain reported from across the province.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) distributed relief cheques to the heirs of 37 deceased persons.

Director General PDMA Qaiser Khan said the respective district administrations distributed cheques in Swat, Bajaur, Charsadda, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand, Bannu, Khyber, Swabi and Lakki Marwat.