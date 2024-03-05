Rs 39 Mln Distributed Among 37 Rain Affected Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday released Rs 39 million assistance for bereaved families of the victims of recent incidents of rain reported from across the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday released Rs 39 million assistance for bereaved families of the victims of recent incidents of rain reported from across the province.
On the special instructions of Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) distributed relief cheques to the heirs of 37 deceased persons.
Director General PDMA Qaiser Khan said the respective district administrations distributed cheques in Swat, Bajaur, Charsadda, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand, Bannu, Khyber, Swabi and Lakki Marwat.
Recent Stories
PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister A ..
CII commends services of outgoing 12 members
FPCCI urges implementation on renewable energy policy
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapu ..5 minutes ago
-
CII commends services of outgoing 12 members5 minutes ago
-
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan ..23 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested23 minutes ago
-
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration25 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiative (GSI): China’s World View”25 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman24 minutes ago
-
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program25 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation23 minutes ago
-
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi23 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case23 minutes ago
-
Inspection of roads on SHC's order deferred because of DC23 minutes ago