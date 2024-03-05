Open Menu

Rs 39 Mln Distributed Among 37 Rain Affected Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday released Rs 39 million assistance for bereaved families of the victims of recent incidents of rain reported from across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday released Rs 39 million assistance for bereaved families of the victims of recent incidents of rain reported from across the province.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) distributed relief cheques to the heirs of 37 deceased persons.

Director General PDMA Qaiser Khan said the respective district administrations distributed cheques in Swat, Bajaur, Charsadda, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand, Bannu, Khyber, Swabi and Lakki Marwat.

Related Topics

Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Mardan Charsadda Dir Upper Dir Lakki Marwat Swabi From Government Million

Recent Stories

PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khybe ..

PTI leadership believes in supremacy of law: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister A ..

5 minutes ago
 CII commends services of outgoing 12 members

CII commends services of outgoing 12 members

5 minutes ago
 FPCCI urges implementation on renewable energy pol ..

FPCCI urges implementation on renewable energy policy

5 minutes ago
 Sustainable solution to public problems possible w ..

Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..

23 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, ni ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested

23 minutes ago
 Job Fair held at National University of Modern Lan ..

Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

25 minutes ago
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceeding ..

IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

25 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiativ ..

25 minutes ago
 IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea aga ..

IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman

24 minutes ago
 CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

25 minutes ago
 Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

23 minutes ago
 BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement ..

BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan