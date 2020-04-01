UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 39,000 Fine Imposed On Flour Profiteers In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:31 PM

Rs 39,000 fine imposed on flour profiteers in Faisalabad

Deputy Director Food Sardar Saifullah has imposed fine of Rs 39,000 on shopkeepers over selling wheat flour on exorbitant rates, here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Director food Sardar Saifullah has imposed fine of Rs 39,000 on shopkeepers over selling wheat flour on exorbitant rates, here Wednesday.

He along with team members went to various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of wheat flour and imposed on-spot fine on those who were found involved in overcharging from consumers.

He said that wheat flour bags are being supplied by the flour mills at different trucking points across the district.

He said that monitoring of supply of flour and its price is being carried out regularly.

He asked the citizens that there is no shortage of flour in the district. However they should buy flour bags according to their needs only.

Related Topics

Shortage Fine Buy Price Market From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

18 minutes ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

18 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak; health emergency declared in ca ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 cases jump to 2,039: Dr Mirza

1 minute ago

‘UAE’s moral duty in helping other nations is ..

2 hours ago

Russian Aid to US Amid COVID-19 Crisis Shows Count ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.