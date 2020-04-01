Rs 39,000 fine imposed on flour profiteers in Faisalabad

Deputy Director Food Sardar Saifullah has imposed fine of Rs 39,000 on shopkeepers over selling wheat flour on exorbitant rates, here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Director food Sardar Saifullah has imposed fine of Rs 39,000 on shopkeepers over selling wheat flour on exorbitant rates, here Wednesday.

He along with team members went to various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of wheat flour and imposed on-spot fine on those who were found involved in overcharging from consumers.

He said that wheat flour bags are being supplied by the flour mills at different trucking points across the district.

He said that monitoring of supply of flour and its price is being carried out regularly.

He asked the citizens that there is no shortage of flour in the district. However they should buy flour bags according to their needs only.