FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 39,000 on profiteers on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams conducted 959 inspections in various marketsand bazaars. They held 38 shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed fine on them.