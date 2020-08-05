Rs 39,000 fine imposed over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed Rs 39,000 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates arrested 7 shopkeepers, inspected 377 points and found 39 violations.

As many as 07 cases were also registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the PriceControl Magistrates were conducting raids across the city toensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.