Rs 3900.59mln schemes of SH&ME sector approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Thursday approved development scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) sector with an estimated cost of Rs 3,900.590 million.

The scheme was approved in the 77th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included expansion of CPE Institute of Cardiology, Multan (construction of New OPD & Inpatient Block). All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.