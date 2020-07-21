UrduPoint.com
Rs 390.972mn Distributed Under PM Ehsaas Kafalat Program In Tank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 390.972 million has so far been distributed in district Tank under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat program as a series of equitable distribution of funds among deserving and poor people has been carried out under the supervision of FC South and Pakistan Army.

According to the statistics of the district administration, the process of distribution of Rs 12000 among each deserving person was carried out and Rs 390.972 million has been distributed among the needy people during last 69 days.

The special steps have been taken by Sector Headquarters South to ensure the success of the program, implementation of government policy and cooperation with the agencies concerned of the district and provincial administration. 

