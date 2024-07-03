Open Menu

Rs 396 Funds Allocated For Upgradation Of Old Stadium, Shops: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Rs 396 funds allocated for upgradation of old stadium, shops: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that provincial government has allocated funds of Rs 396 million for upgradation of old stadium and shops adjacent with the stadium.

During his visit to Qasim Fort and the old stadium here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that water supply, sewerage, parking, public bathrooms and floodlights would be upgraded at the stadium.

He said that the shops adjacent with the stadium would be allotted after completing legal procedure and a beautiful food street would be made at the point.

He maintained that the food street would be made beautiful and attractive for family by making landscape at the street. He said that comprehensive plan has been made for tree plantation, walking tracks and lights.

Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan and District sports Officer Chaudhry Farooq Latif gave detailed briefing on the deputy commissioner regarding development plans.

Related Topics

Sports Water Visit Family Government Million

Recent Stories

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

1 hour ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

2 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

2 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

3 hours ago
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

16 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

16 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan