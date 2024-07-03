Rs 396 funds allocated for upgradation of old stadium, shops: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that provincial government has allocated funds of Rs 396 million for upgradation of old stadium and shops adjacent with the stadium.

During his visit to Qasim Fort and the old stadium here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that water supply, sewerage, parking, public bathrooms and floodlights would be upgraded at the stadium.

He said that the shops adjacent with the stadium would be allotted after completing legal procedure and a beautiful food street would be made at the point.

He maintained that the food street would be made beautiful and attractive for family by making landscape at the street. He said that comprehensive plan has been made for tree plantation, walking tracks and lights.

Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan and District sports Officer Chaudhry Farooq Latif gave detailed briefing on the deputy commissioner regarding development plans.