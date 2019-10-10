UrduPoint.com
Rs 39.9 Mln Approved For Three Local Government's (LG) Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

District Development Committee (DDC) has approved three Local government's (LG) schemes worth Rs 39.9 million and extended completion time of 74 projects of the Public Health Engineering by one year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 )-:District Development Committee (DDC) has approved three Local government's (LG) schemes worth Rs 39.9 million and extended completion time of 74 projects of the Public Health Engineering by one year.

The DDC meeting approved three LG schemes launched under Annul Development program and approved Rs 25 million funds for these schemes during current fiscal year,an official informed APP here on Thursday.

The approved fundes would be spent on construction of public park in chak 47 NB,renovation and construction of toilets, waiting area, Installation of filtration plant for public in the Commissioner Office Sargodha and construction of residence and office of the Assistant Commissioner Silanwali,he said.

The work was also underway in the district on 72 schemes of the PHE department for provision of clean drinking water,sewerage,soiling,drainage and other basis facilities among masses and a total of Rs 2 billion would be spent on these projects,while Rs 370 million have been allocated in the 2019-20 budget.

