Rs 3b approved for rehabilitation of infrastructure in flood affected areas of GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan on the Advice of Prime Minister has approved Grant of Rs. 3 billion for the rehabilitation of Infrastructure in the flood affected areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani told on Friday that the GB government would ensure that the money was spent in a transparent and efficient manner.

Furthermore, he added that the Federal government had approved the establishment of a campus of the National College of Arts in Gilgit.

In an official statement, he said that the process was in its final stages and hopefully would be able to open up the campus in the very near future.