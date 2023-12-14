Open Menu

Rs 3b Project Being Launched To Restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that a project of Rs 3 billion was being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh and its surroundings for the promotion of religious tourism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that a project of Rs 3 billion was being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh and its surroundings for the promotion of religious tourism.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on development projects here on Thursday.

The Commissioner assigned the task of timely completion of projects to the development departments and said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has special focus on timely completion of projects.

He directed to start restoration of Walled City, Damdama, Nigar Khana, Library and Langar Khana. He also directed the Assistant Commissioner City with the task of early shifting of government departments from fort Qasim to Metro Command and Control Center and said that the record of the books in the library should be compiled. They should be kept safe and the books should be kept back after the completion of the library, he said.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered to make all construction projects accessible to special people. People's tax money could be saved by the timely completion of development schemes, he added.

While giving briefing in the meeting, XEN Building Haider Ali said that the upgradation of emergency room and construction of ten consultancy rooms in OPD was in progress on 47 beds of the Children Hospital.

The upgradation of Children Hospital will be completed by December 25 with a huge amount of Rs 90 million. Similarly, the upgradation of eight wards of Nishtar 1 hospital at a cost of Rs 500 million will be completed by January 15. The construction of an inn at the Cardiology hospital at a cost of Rs.200 million was in progress, he told.

DC Multan Rizwan Qadeer, VC Nishtar University Professor Dr. Rana Altaf, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Assistant Commissioner City Simal Mushtaq and officers of related departments were present in the meeting.

APP/sak

1715 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Metro Progress Bagh Money January December All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

3 minutes ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join ..

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join hands to promote inclusive Ban ..

2 minutes ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

4 minutes ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

8 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

6 minutes ago
Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termi ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termination case till Friday

6 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

7 minutes ago
 YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue wit ..

YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

7 minutes ago
 EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan