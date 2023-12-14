Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that a project of Rs 3 billion was being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh and its surroundings for the promotion of religious tourism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that a project of Rs 3 billion was being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh and its surroundings for the promotion of religious tourism.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on development projects here on Thursday.

The Commissioner assigned the task of timely completion of projects to the development departments and said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has special focus on timely completion of projects.

He directed to start restoration of Walled City, Damdama, Nigar Khana, Library and Langar Khana. He also directed the Assistant Commissioner City with the task of early shifting of government departments from fort Qasim to Metro Command and Control Center and said that the record of the books in the library should be compiled. They should be kept safe and the books should be kept back after the completion of the library, he said.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered to make all construction projects accessible to special people. People's tax money could be saved by the timely completion of development schemes, he added.

While giving briefing in the meeting, XEN Building Haider Ali said that the upgradation of emergency room and construction of ten consultancy rooms in OPD was in progress on 47 beds of the Children Hospital.

The upgradation of Children Hospital will be completed by December 25 with a huge amount of Rs 90 million. Similarly, the upgradation of eight wards of Nishtar 1 hospital at a cost of Rs 500 million will be completed by January 15. The construction of an inn at the Cardiology hospital at a cost of Rs.200 million was in progress, he told.

DC Multan Rizwan Qadeer, VC Nishtar University Professor Dr. Rana Altaf, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Assistant Commissioner City Simal Mushtaq and officers of related departments were present in the meeting.

