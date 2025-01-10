Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification

The Punjab government has allocated around Rs. 3 billion for renovation and beautification of historic Qasim Fort

Director Walled City Authority (WCA) Najam-us-Saqib briefed the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on the project here. A meeting was held at the MCCI under the chairmanship of former president and convener of the Government Liaison Sub-Committee, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain.

During the meeting, the WCA director provided a multimedia briefing to the participants regarding the renovation and beautification of the fort. He stated that the Punjab government had allocated approximately Rs. 3 billion for renovation and preservation of the historic site, under which revolutionary measures would be taken to secure and beautify the fort.

He explained that the mounds of soil surrounding the fort will be greened, a new road will be constructed from Lohari Gate to Hussain Agahi, and the existing road will be removed to restore the fort’s walls.

A food street will be created in the shops located under the stadium, electric buses will run from the parking areas to the fort, public restrooms will be constructed, and a separate authority will be established for the maintenance and periodic improvements of the fort.

All offices currently located at Chungi No. 9 will be relocated, and the offices of the Auqaf Department and the Walled City Authority will remain at the fort.

Citizens and tourists will be provided with all possible facilities, including walking and jogging tracks, and electric poles and wires at the fort will be moved underground. He added that tenders have already been issued, and work on the project will begin as soon as the funds are made available. The participants of the meeting also asked questions, while Khawaja Muhammad Hussain praised the project as a magnificent plan for the renovation and protection of the fort, calling it an important change for the city. He mentioned that the MCCI regularly provides the government with proposals related to economic, industrial development, and historic site preservation, and contributes to the city's progress. The Walled City Authority's project for the improvement and beautification of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh is revolutionary and will bring about a positive change, making the site even more attractive for citizens and tourists. The meeting was attended by Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Syed Saqib Ali, Mubashir Khan Durrani, Adnan Chughtai, Rana Tariq Ali, Suleman, Muhammad Ijaz, and Muhammad Shafiq.