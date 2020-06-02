Rs 3bln distributed under Ehsaas, Imdad programmes

Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Emergency Cash and Punjab Chief Minister's Insaf Imdad programmes, Rs 3.05 billion has so far been distributed among 254,538 deserving people in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Emergency Cash and Punjab Chief Minister's Insaf Imdad programmes, Rs 3.05 billion has so far been distributed among 254,538 deserving people in Faisalabad district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Tuesday that 20 cash distribution centres were working across the district where the deserving people were getting financial assistance.

He said that strict security arrangements had been made in and around the centres while visitors were advised regularly to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus before entering the centre premises.

Separate shady places had been arranged for male and female visitors while keeping social distancing in view, he added.