Rs 3bn allocated for Film Finance Fund & Rs 1 bn for artists' health insurance: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the Federal Government had allocated Rs 2 billion for Film Finance Fund and Rs one billion for health insurance of artists in the next fiscal year budget

"I am equally delighted to announce that funds have been allocated both for the Film Finance Fund and for Artists' Health Insurance for the first time ever," the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier, the minister announced Rs 1 billion allocation for health insurance of working journalists and media workers in the budget.

"I am certain that, jointly, these measures will play a major role in the growth of our film industry and improvement in the welfare of our nation's artists," she said, adding this would also help promote Pakistan's narrative, heritage and culture through films.

She said it would also lead to promotion and growth of screen tourism in Pakistan.