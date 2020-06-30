Rs 3m looted from filling station in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):Four gun-toting persons on Monday looted Rs three million from a petrol pump at Kuri Road in area of Khana police station, police said.

According to details, four armed persons came to petrol pump at white car (XLI) and snatched the amount from cashiers.

The staff of filling station offered resistance to them following which they opened fire resulting injuries to cashiers Lateef and Zareef who both were about to leave for bank to deposit the amount when the incident happened.

The armed persons managed to escape under the cover of firing. The injured persons have been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where they are being treated. Khana police team reached the scene and collected evidences from there. Further investigation is underway into the matter.