UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs. 4 Billion Spent On 212 Schemes Of Various Departments In Sargodha: DC Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:51 PM

Rs. 4 billion spent on 212 schemes of various departments in Sargodha: DC Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has said that work on various development projects across the district has been resumed after the government lifted the ban on construction activities in Lockdown

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has said that work on various development projects across the district has been resumed after the government lifted the ban on construction activities in Lockdown. Work on 212 schemes worth of Rs.27.7 billion of various departments across the district was in progress. He said that Rs. 2.2 billion out of 3.3 billion funds allocated for these schemes for the current financial year have been spent.

He expressed these views while chairing a district development committee meeting. In meeting ADC Rai Yasir Bhatti, Deputy Director Development Shafique Niazi and other concerned officers were also present.

It was informed to meeting that under the Annual development program, 175 schemes of construction department worth of Rs.25 billion beside that work was underway on new 37 schemes of estimated 2.5 billion. In these schemes drainage and sewerage 85, local government 10 schemes, 60 schemes of Road department, 19 schemes of Building department, 8 of school education, 8 of Higher Education, 2 of special Education, 5 of sports and youth affairs, 7 of health department, 3 of Irrigation department, 1 of forest, mines, Information and culture, Human Rights Affairs and Archaeology on which work was going on.

It was further informed to meeting that 51 schemes out of 60 of public health Engineering, local government, highways and building schemes of phase one have been completed while 73 schemes of phase 2 Rs. 500 million estimate have also been approved. Similarly under the Prime Minister's development program phase 1, 35 schemes out of 83 of FESCO, Highways and Public Health Engineering schemes have been completed while out of 105 approved schemes of phase 2, 13 schemes have been activated. All six schemes of Naya Pakistan Manzalay Assan program phase 2 have been completed while work on 9 schemes of phase 2 has been started.

Deputy Commissioner has directed to complete the projects of all the departments within the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Education Naya Pakistan Road Progress All Government Billion Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Tunisia, Libya agree on export mechanism amid vir ..

46 seconds ago

China to announce name of its first Mars explorati ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner orders ration distribution among tran ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Norway Increases by 84 to Total o ..

2 minutes ago

‘Eight Pakistanis out of 10 belive Tarawih shoul ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Clu ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.