Rs 4 bln subsidy being paid to Balochistan electricity consumers, National Assembly told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Energy Umer Ayub Khan Thursday said that the government was paying Rs 4 billion subsidy to electricity consumers of Balochistan for giving four hours additional power in the province.

Answering the question of Munawara Bibi Baloch in National Assembly, the minister said the campaign against electricity theft has been intensified.

Load management is done on feeders where theft is rampant. He urged MNAs to cooperate with the government for making the campaign a success.

The work on solarization of tubewells of the province was also continuing.

A sum of Rs 5,768.422 million had been spent for completing different electricity projects in the last five years. As many as 4,846 schemes of electrification were completed during the last five years and 2,899 schemes would be completed by June 2021.