Rs 4 Bn Business Loans Disbursed Monthly For Youth: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:17 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday said around Rs two to four billion worth business loans were disbursed per month to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Progamme (KJP) across the country

Addressing a press conference flanked with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, he said there was massive increase in economic activity in the country under KJP, created more than 50,000 employment opportunities for the youth in different sectors.

Dar said the programme was becoming successful among the youth due to its prosperity that resulted in manifold surge of its beneficiaries.

He said Rs 28 billion was released for the flagship KJP out of the total Rs 100 billion allocated to provide gainful employment and meaningful engagement to the young people.

On launching of digital portal, Dar said the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme was making the data of Hunarmand Skill Programme public whereas around 101,000 youth were being benefitted.

He said under the KJP, the business index of 155 districts was prepared aimed to know the trend on districts' choice of business.

Under the Vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SAPM said Rs 10 billion were allocated for the task force of 'Skill for All' to provide 200,000 skill based scholarships with the aim to bring the youth under digital skill net.

He said Rs 6.5 billion was released on the provision of skill-based scholarships to 100,000 youth. The next phase of the 'skill for all' programme would be launched in near future.

SAPM Usman Dar said the National Youth Council (NYC) was formed to provide access to the country's youth to power corridors and engage them in policy making process.

Usman Dar said the government was extending financial and technical assistance to the youth for imparting trainings in high-tech trades and opening their own businesses in different sectors.

He said the five new initiatives of the KJP were expected to be launched likely by the prime minister that would further expedite loan disbursement and youth engagement in economic activities.\932

