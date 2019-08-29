Rs 4 mln zakat distributed among 240 persons

The Zakat & Usher Department will distribute zakat fund of Rs 4 million among 240 poor and needy persons of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 )-:The Zakat & Usher Department will distribute zakat fund of Rs 4 million among 240 poor and needy persons of the district.

According to official source, each person will be given Rs 15,000 to 20,000 through easy paisa so that they can start their own small scale business.The distribution will be started next week, the source added.