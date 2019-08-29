UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 4 Mln Zakat Distributed Among 240 Persons

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

Rs 4 mln zakat distributed among 240 persons

The Zakat & Usher Department will distribute zakat fund of Rs 4 million among 240 poor and needy persons of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 )-:The Zakat & Usher Department will distribute zakat fund of Rs 4 million among 240 poor and needy persons of the district.

According to official source, each person will be given Rs 15,000 to 20,000 through easy paisa so that they can start their own small scale business.The distribution will be started next week, the source added.

Related Topics

Business Poor Million

Recent Stories

Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in the West Bank ra ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) seals five sites ..

2 minutes ago

BJP fascist govt making efforts to make fool India ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1.2Mln People Sign Petition Against UK Parlia ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Confirms Bolton to Hol ..

2 minutes ago

Italian President Tasks Departing Prime Minister C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.