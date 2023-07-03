Rs 40 M approved for two girls school projects

The provincial caretaker government has approved a sum of Rs 40 million in the new fiscal year for the execution of two different projects for the up gradation of two girls high schools in tehsil Taxila which would be completed during the financial year 2023-24

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial caretaker government has approved a sum of Rs 40 million in the new fiscal year for the execution of two different projects for the up gradation of two girls high schools in tehsil Taxila which would be completed during the financial year 2023-24.

Talking to journalists on Monday, deputy commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that the provincial government has allocated a sum of Rs 20 million for the up gradation and construction of additional rooms for government girls' high school Taxila City.

Mr Cheema further informed that the estimate for the completion of the project was Rs 50.

40 million while for the first phase, a sum of Rs 20 million has been allocated.

He said that a sum of Rs 20 million has been allocated for government girls high school Malikabad in Jallala union council during the current fiscal year.

He informed that a sum of Rs 50.98 million was required for the completion of the project while a sum of Rs 20 million has allocated during the first phase. Sources said that tendering and execution of the project would be completed before the general elections under the current caretaker provincial political setup.