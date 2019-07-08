Rs 40 million of health deptt lapsed in bank- accounts office row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A sum of Rs 40.31 millions of health department Attock for the fiscal year 2018-19 remained non-disbursed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ): A sum of Rs 40.31 millions of health department Attock for the fiscal year 2018-19 remained non-disbursed.

As the government money lapsed due to closing of accounts due to closing of financial year, both are accusing each other over lapse of national money causing unnecessary delay to supply of necessary items from the contractors especially supplies of life saving medicines, oxygen gas, POL to ambulances and other necessary equipments. Sources in health department Attock revealed that as many as 130 cheques amounting to Rs 40.31 millions issued to different various government utility departments like PTCL, IESCO, Suigas as well as individuals, firms and suppliers for their services as well as successful delivery of various stocks including medicines and machinery to district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Attock was issued on June 28, the closing date of financial year 2018-19 set by state bank of Pakistan. However, the cheques remain un-deposited, lapsing the state money and non transfer of money of these 130 to different public and private sector accounts.

According to officials of the health department, when the concerned staff of health department visited the bank during the notified time set by state bank of Pakistan (SBP), they found the treasury branch of National bank of Pakistan located in the Attock city. According to sources, the SBP has notified that all the treasury branches would remain open till 8 PM on June 28, being the last and closing day of financial year 2018-19.

When contacted, District Accounts officer Umer Hayat Abbassi has said that the department has issued as many as cheques amounting to Rs 40.31 millions for payment from the health department to various vendors, contractors and government departments in lieu of their outstanding payments. He said that for the closing date of fiscal year, prior notices of the amount and last date were already issued to concerned quarters including concerned joint director SBP, chest branch of National bank of Pakistan Attock, deputy commissioner and additional session judge for necessary action and arrangements.

He added according to the notified timing for the closing day of the financial year was set as 8 PM on June 28, but when the officials of the District Accounts office visited the NBP for depositing cheques, they found the branch closed which results in lapse of public money worth Rs 40.31 millions to around 130 bearers.

In this connection when contacted Accounts officer district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Attock Abdul Hanan has confirmed the state of affairs that the130 cheques issued by District Accounts office have not deposited in to the account for transfer of requisite money to the concerned accounts. He feared that due to transfer of money, the utility services like electricy and supply of drugs especially life saving drugs are at stake as the concerned suppliers and contractors are facing unnecessary delay in their payment.

However, Sajjad Hussian manager NBP has reject the allegation leveled by the Accounts officer DHQ and District Accounts officer. He said that the staff has left the branch after 8 PM, which could be verified through CCTV footage of the bank. He said that the concerned government officials are putting false allegation to put under carpet for their negligence caused delay of the government cheques.

Over 130 vendors, contractors and suppliers are causing inconvenience as well as financial uncertainty due to delay of their outstanding amount remain non-disbursed to them despite closure of financial year due to tug of war and blame game between the state run bank and district authorities. The affected parties have called upon deputy commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi to take stock of the situation and resolve the issue to resolve the issue and ensure payment to the affectees. nsr\378