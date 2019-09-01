UrduPoint.com
Rs 40 Mln Earmarked For Laying Astro Turf At District Hockey Ground

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Rs 40 mln earmarked for laying Astro Turf at district hockey ground

MULTAN, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 40 million for laying astro turf at district hockey ground duirng current fiscal year.

This was stated by Divisional sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said that over Rs 200 million would be spent on the Astro Turf project. He said that Astro Turf of international standard would be laid so that national level hockey events could be held.

He said the Project Management Unit (PMU) and architect development teams of Punjab had completed survey of the project last week. The teams would prepare report and then estimate, PC-1 and start tendering process.

He said that Astro Turf grounds were already setup in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Khoshab, Sialkot, Sargodha, Shah Kot Nankana Sahib,Kasur and Bahawalpur.

He said that laying of AstroTurf was longstanding demand of players of the area and the provincial government had selected the project and allocated funds in recent budget.

He hoped that astro turf ground would provide the best facility for hockey players of the region.

He said the PMU team had also conducted survey of Qasim Bagh stadium for its up-gradation including renovation and preparation of pavilion. He said the district administration was interested in up-gradation of Qasim Bagh stadium as the district government initiating steps for the renovation of historical places of the city including Fort Qasim Bagh to promote tourism.

APP /sak-xl/bl/zhr

