Rs 40,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The city district administration imposed Rs 40,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Friday.

According to the district administration spokesman, a price control team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha, visited mega mart 'Mall of Lahore' in Cantt area and imposed Rs 25,000 for not maintaining DC counters properly.

AC City Fizan Ahmed inspected various shops in Gulsan-e-Ravi area and imposed Rs 15, 000 on the violators. The officers also inspected corona SOPs [standard operating procedures] implementation in stores .

The price control magistrates and district officers were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

