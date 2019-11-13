UrduPoint.com
Rs 40,000 Fine Imposed On Two Hoarders In Multan

Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:51 PM

Rs 40,000 fine imposed on two hoarders in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : The district administration continued operation against hoarding here Wednesday and imposed heavy fine on two hoarders.

On instructions from DC Amir Khatak, Naib Tahsildar Hafiz Iqbal Kathia raided a godown at Suraj Kund road and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on the owner Shamsher Ali on hoarding hundreds of rice bags.

The official also raided another godown at the main foodgrain market and imposed Rs 15,000 fine on the godown owner for hoarding rice, said a press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

