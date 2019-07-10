Rs 400m allocated for TEVTA to support small industries

Punjab government has allocated Rs.400 million funds to Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for supporting the small industries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab government has allocated Rs.400 million funds to Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for supporting the small industries.

This was stated by chairperson TEVTA Hafiz Farhat Abbas while addressing a meeting of surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters held at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) here Wednesday. Chairman SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal presided over the meeting.

Chairperson TEVTA also assured full support to develop surgical industry. He added that the TEVTA will soon design the special short and long term advanced technical training courses which would be able to promote the skill development in Sialkot.

He said per capita income in Sialkot is higher as compare to the other cities of the country.

On this occasion, Chairman SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal highlighted the problems of the surgical industry.

Later, Chairperson TEVTA Hafiz Farhat Abbas also visited Metal Industry Development Center (MIDC) here and stressed the need of promotion of active and effective role of this institution MIDC tosupport the SMEs in Sialkot.