Rs 400m Worth Of Smuggled Items Seized In Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A joint team of the Customs Enforcement and police seized fifteen truckloads of smuggled

items worth over Rs 400 million in an operation at the Main Foodgrain Market in

the city on Monday.

A police spokesman said that the joint team also had assistance from the intelligence agencies

and was able to overpower the resistance by the law violators through their professional capabilities.

The smuggled business goods taken into custody included imported cigarettes, flavored tobacco, tobacco, betelnuts and fifteen trucks.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said the operation was led by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and commended

the efforts of the joint team that comprised SP cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, DSP Abdur Rauf, SHO Faizan Qayyum and others.

Kamran Amir Khan said the success in operation was the result of cooperation between different law enforcement agencies and highlighted their combined commitment to root out illegalities and crimes from the city of saints. Operations to eliminate crime and illegal business practices would continue, he added.

