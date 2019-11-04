UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 400mln Set For 'crop Maximization Project'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Rs 400mln set for 'crop maximization project'

Agriculture department would launched a two-year "crop maximization project" here through cooperative farming costing Rs 400 million in three districts of the Punjab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Agriculture department would launched a two-year "crop maximization project" here through cooperative farming costing Rs 400 million in three districts of the Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Monday that the plan would be carried out in Sialkot, Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan districts of the province, adding that it would increase productivity of major crops like wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane and maize from 10 to 15 percent per acre in project districts.

Under the programme, special focus would be accorded to formulation and registration of 137 village organizations (VOs), setting up 14 implement pools, establishment of 137 farmers field schools for farmers capacity building, setting up of 14 income diversification intervention and establishment of 14 input sale centres in project districts, sources disclosed.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sale Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Sialkot Cotton From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

LHC to announce verdict today on Maryam Nawaz's ba ..

4 minutes ago

Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Me ..

13 minutes ago

China's resident home purchase leverage down in Q ..

3 minutes ago

Dengue patients toll reaches 6670 in KP

3 minutes ago

Witnesses Say Some Protesters Killed During Clashe ..

3 minutes ago

Youth shot dead, other two injured in firing incid ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.