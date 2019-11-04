Rs 400mln set for 'crop maximization project'

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Agriculture department would launched a two-year "crop maximization project" here through cooperative farming costing Rs 400 million in three districts of the Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Monday that the plan would be carried out in Sialkot, Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan districts of the province, adding that it would increase productivity of major crops like wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane and maize from 10 to 15 percent per acre in project districts.

Under the programme, special focus would be accorded to formulation and registration of 137 village organizations (VOs), setting up 14 implement pools, establishment of 137 farmers field schools for farmers capacity building, setting up of 14 income diversification intervention and establishment of 14 input sale centres in project districts, sources disclosed.