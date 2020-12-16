UrduPoint.com
Rs 40,500 Fine Imposed On Transporters Over SOPs Violation

The district transport department impounded five vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 40,500 on other transporters over violation of corona SOPs on different roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The district transport department impounded five vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 40,500 on other transporters over violation of corona SOPs on different roads.

Official source said here on Wednesday that a team headed by Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain visited various city transport terminals and checked implementation on SOPs in public transport and took action against violators.

He warned the drivers to disallow the passengers without masks while boarding in transport.

He strictly directed implementation on coronavirus SOPs for the safety of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

